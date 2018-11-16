Cowichan Valley board of education give the green light to winter weather women’s shelter

Outlined in red, the old concession building has been eyed for a women's winter weather response shelter. (Google)

After more than a year of trying to find a solution to the ongoing issue, the Cowichan Valley School District’s board of education has approved, in principal, the short-term lease of a vacant public building for a cold weather women’s shelter.

If approved by the Municipality of North Cowichan the old consession building at Cowichan Place (beside Wendy’s House) will become Cowichan Women Against Violence Society’s women’s winter weather response shelter.

“As a strong member within our community, the board of education of the Cowichan Valley School District recognizes that the challenges facing our community require collaborative response,” said board chair Candace Spilsbury. “We acknowledge that these are difficult decisions that require compromise, understanding, patience, and good will.”

Other proposed locations for an emergency shelter for women, including the old school building on Cairnsmore and one at McAdam Park, have already been squashed by protest from neighbours.

The decision to lease the facility from November of this year until March 31, 2019 came after significant deliberation and more approvals are still necessary to make the facility a reality.

CWAV needs to get a temporary use permit for a land use that is not currently captured under North Cowichan’s municipal zoning. North Cowichan will address that issue Nov. 21 at it’s regular council meeting.

