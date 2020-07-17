Cowichan Tribes gets $149K flood mitigation funding

Cowichan Tribes has received $149,900 toward flood mitigation planning as part of the B.C. government’s Community Emergency Preparedness Fund. (Citizen file)

Cowichan Tribes is one of 24 First Nations communities and local governments to share $3.46 million in emergency preparedness funding from the provincial government.

Cowichan Tribes is receiving $149,900 for flood mitigation planning under the latest funding, which was announced last week. It is part of the nearly $70-million Community Emergency Preparedness Fund, which is designed to help communities prepare for and respond to disasters. Additional projects may receive funding once details are finalized.

The funding is intended to help communities prepare for floods by evaluating risks, mapping, and planning for mitigation.

“I have seen first-hand the loss and devastation catastrophic flooding can have on people, families and entire communities,” said Public Safety Minister and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth. “In order to reduce the effect of flooding on people and their livelihoods, we are investing now to support flood risk assessments, mitigation and planning work. These projects help create resiliency by improving the capacity of local governments and First Nations to respond to and recover from severe flooding events.”

The Town of Ladysmith was also among the beneficiaries of the latest announcement, receiving $150,000 to study a dam on Stocking Lake.

Nanaimo-North Cowichan MLA Doug Routley said that both Cowichan Tribes and Ladysmith will be better prepared for flooding emergencies thanks to the funding.

“It’s critically important that our communities prepare for and do everything we can to prevent flooding,” he said. “The Stocking Lake dam design study will make sure our infrastructure can withstand future flooding events, ensuring people’s homes and property are protected.”

Cowichan Valley Citizen