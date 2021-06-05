Cowichan Tribes fisheries research boat stolen

The Araminta was stolen along with its trailer early on June 1

The Araminta, a Cowchan Tribes fisheries research boat, and its trailer were stolen on June 1. (Facebook photo)

Police are on the lookout after a Cowichan Tribes fisheries research boat was stolen this week.

The Araminta, a 20-foot small-crew, Lifetimer-style aluminum boat with a new 150hp Yamaha outboard motor on a 1999 Road Runner dual-axle trailer, was stolen early in the morning on June 1.

The boat and trailer were taken by a late-’90s Chevy pickup around 4:45 a.m. from the fisheries compound in Koksilah.

“For some this may not be a big deal, but this vessel is a huge part of the function of our program and the vessel’s return would mean the world to us in our little department,” Cowichan Tribes fisheries biologist Tim Kulchyski wrote on Facebook.

Anyone with information about the theft should contact Const. Jeremy Evans of the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522.

Cowichan Valley Citizen