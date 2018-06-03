Cowichan Tribes embraces new Crime Stoppers signage

Members of Cowichan Crime Stoppers, the RCMP and Cowichan Tribes give a thumbs up to the new signage installed on the First Nation. Cal Swustus, justice coordinator for Cowichan Tribes, says the new sign portrays a more positive message. (Warren Goulding/Citizen)

A more viewer-friendly Crime Stoppers sign greets visitors arriving at the Cowichan Tribes administration area.

Gone is the individual portrayed behind bars as part of the Crime Stoppers logo. In its place is a red maple leaf with a feather prominent in the centre.

“It’s a much friendlier sign,” smiles Calvin Swustus, the justice coordinator for Cowichan Tribes and a member of the eight-person board of Cowichan Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers chair Laird Carruthers says other communities have also changed their signage.

“We got the idea from Tsawwassen First Nation. A lot of other communites in general are using the new look,” Carruthers said.