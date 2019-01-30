Cowichan SAR dispatched to search for missing Merritt cowboy

A team of three is headed to help

Some of Cowichan Search and Rescue’s top personnel have been dispatched to Merritt to assist in the search for a missing cowboy.

The man, who has only been identified by RCMP as a 32-year-old local, was on a day off from his job at a ranch in the area. His horse was horse was found by loggers in the backcountry but he wasn’t with the animal.

“We are pleased to have sent two of our highly skilled search managers and one of our best trackers to this search,” said a post on the Cowichan SAR Facebook page. “The three of them left very early this morning and will be on sight mid morning. We will be with them in spirit and looking for a positive outcome.”

The cowboy was last seen at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

A follow-up with Cowichan SAR spokesperson Jamie Tudway-Cains confirmed the trio flew out at 6 a.m.

“We expect them to be there for three to four days unless [its] resolved sooner,” Tudway-Cains said, adding “It’s not very often we go to the Interior, but we are always willing and able, especially when specific skills are requested.

