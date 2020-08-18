Cowichan RCMP’s new bike unit seizes drugs, makes arrest

Members of the RCMP’s new bike unit are keeping busy in the highway corridor through the Cowichan Valley. (File photo)

Officers from the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment’s newly created bike unit arrested one man for possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose at the 300-block of Ypres Street on July 22.

Over the course of the investigation, the man was found to also be in possession of a variety of items often used for the purpose of trafficking drugs, such as scales and baggies, and large amounts of what is believed to be methamphetamine and heroin.

The investigation of the seized items is ongoing, with the drugs being sent to labs for safe analysis.

The man involved was released with an upcoming court date and cannot be named at this time.

As well, on Aug. 5, officers from the bike unit were speaking with people in the 600-block of Trunk Road while following up on a suspicious behaviour complaint.

They found a man to be in possession of a large container of what is believed to be illicit drugs.

The alleged drugs were packaged in a way that is consistent with being prepared for sale.

These drugs have also been submitted for analysis and police anticipate that charges will be laid as part of the investigation.

The bike unit has been formed to address prolific offender crime and disorder occurring in the highway corridor and business communities of the City of Duncan, Cowichan Tribes and the Municipality of North Cowichan.

Police officers have been temporarily re-assigned from other units within the detachment to staff it and support front-line officers.

They work in collaboration with the Community Safer Working Group to improve safety and address problems in the community.

The goal is to deal with concerns like drug use and trafficking, public alcohol consumption, and prolific property offenders.

Using bicycles allows these police officers to react quickly to events in progress, attend calls in areas that may be difficult for vehicles to access, and be a visible presence in problem spots around the community.

Cowichan Valley Citizen