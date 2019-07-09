Cowichan RCMP look for owners of stolen hitches

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP recovered a fifth wheel hitch and a hidden hitch for a vehicle near Allenby Road and Trans Canada Highway on July 2.

The items are believed to be recovered stolen property.

The RCMP are asking anyone who may have recently had a fifth wheel hitch or hidden trailer hitch stolen to get in touch with them.

Anyone who thinks the items may belong to them can contact the investigator, RCMP Const. Jeannine Beattie, at 250-748-5522.

Callers are asked to have a detailed description of their fifth wheel hitch or vehicle hitch ready (including serial number, or partial serial number if you have it) in order that the investigator can help match up the missing items to their rightful owners.

A photograph of your missing items would also help if you are able to provide one.

“These items are substantial in size and the owner would likely be aware of their absence,” said Beattie.

“We are asking the public to check on their fifth wheels and hitches to be sure nothing is missing.”

If you want to report suspicious activity in the Cowichan Valley, please contact the local RCMP detachment at 250-748-5522.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at cowichancrimestoppers.com to leave a secure tip online, or call 1-800-222-8477.