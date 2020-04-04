Cowichan Music Festival stars denied chance at provincials due to COVID-19 cancellation

The COVID-19 crisis brought sad news for Cowichan Music Festival winners who had been designated to go on to the Performing Arts BC 2020 Provincial Festival.
Jean Davis, one of the organizers of the Cowichan Music Festival, sent out a notice that they have learned that the provincial festival, scheduled for June 2-6 in Cranbrook, has been cancelled.
“We were grateful that we were able to hold the Cowichan Music Festival. Some Festivals are not due to hold theirs until April or May,” Davis said.
“We would still like to recognize our local provincial winners, though.”
These winners are, in dance:
Junior ballet: Hannah Burgess, alternate Kaydence Winter
Intermediate ballet: Mikayla Burgess, alternate Madeleine Hill
Junior modern: Jorie Benjamin, alternate Sydney Darwin
Intermediate modern: Clara Keefer, alternate Marley Bohmer
Junior stage: Jasmien Dale, merited participant Isabella Dale
Intermediate stage: Brittany Behan-Millard, alternate Owen Hogg
Senior stage: Alora Killam, alternate Abbey Helliwell
In Instruments the winner is:
Junior strings: Mai Ikemura
In Choirs, the winners are:
School choirs Grade 12 and under: Queen Margaret’s School Senior Concert Choir
Community choirs 16 and under: Cowichan Valley Youth Concert Choir
Male voices only: Cowichan Valley Youth Choir Acafellas
In Classical Voice the winners are:
Junior: Shaylee Martin, alternate Gillian Duta
Intermediate: Emi Ikemura
Senior: Bryn Posey
Provincial Excellence class: Aissa Visscher
In Musical Theatre the winners are:
Junior: Gillian Duta
Intermediate 1: James Meyer
Intermediate 2: Sam Mellemstrand
Senior: Kari Cowan
Congratulations to all of the winners.