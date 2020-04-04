Cowichan Music Festival stars denied chance at provincials due to COVID-19 cancellation

"We were grateful that we were able to hold the Cowichan Music Festival"

Alora Killam performed a traditional jazz piece “You Make Me Feel” at the Cowichan Music Festival Highlights Concert on March 2, 2020. Killam was set to go to the provincial festival before its cancellation due to COVID-19. (Andrea Rondeau/Citizen)

The COVID-19 crisis brought sad news for Cowichan Music Festival winners who had been designated to go on to the Performing Arts BC 2020 Provincial Festival.

Jean Davis, one of the organizers of the Cowichan Music Festival, sent out a notice that they have learned that the provincial festival, scheduled for June 2-6 in Cranbrook, has been cancelled.

“We were grateful that we were able to hold the Cowichan Music Festival. Some Festivals are not due to hold theirs until April or May,” Davis said.

“We would still like to recognize our local provincial winners, though.”

These winners are, in dance:

Junior ballet: Hannah Burgess, alternate Kaydence Winter

Intermediate ballet: Mikayla Burgess, alternate Madeleine Hill

Junior modern: Jorie Benjamin, alternate Sydney Darwin

Intermediate modern: Clara Keefer, alternate Marley Bohmer

Junior stage: Jasmien Dale, merited participant Isabella Dale

Intermediate stage: Brittany Behan-Millard, alternate Owen Hogg

Senior stage: Alora Killam, alternate Abbey Helliwell

In Instruments the winner is:

Junior strings: Mai Ikemura

In Choirs, the winners are:

School choirs Grade 12 and under: Queen Margaret’s School Senior Concert Choir

Community choirs 16 and under: Cowichan Valley Youth Concert Choir

Male voices only: Cowichan Valley Youth Choir Acafellas

In Classical Voice the winners are:

Junior: Shaylee Martin, alternate Gillian Duta

Intermediate: Emi Ikemura

Senior: Bryn Posey

Provincial Excellence class: Aissa Visscher

In Musical Theatre the winners are:

Junior: Gillian Duta

Intermediate 1: James Meyer

Intermediate 2: Sam Mellemstrand

Senior: Kari Cowan

Congratulations to all of the winners.

