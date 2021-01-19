Cowichan MP hosting town hall on universal pharmacare

Alistair MacGregor will have Pharmacare on his mind for a Thursday, Jan. 21 virtual town hall. (Photo by Lexi Bainas/Cowichan Valley Citizen)

Cowichan-Malahat-Langford MP Alistair MacGregor is hosting a virtual public town hall on national pharmacare on Thursday, Jan. 21.

Called “Pharmacare for All: A Prescription for Your Wallet”, the event will highlight NDP Critic for Finance, MP Peter Julian’s, Canada Pharmacare Act, Bill C-213.

“Liberals have been talking about pharmacare since the 1990s; unfortunately, and to this date, their message continues to be ‘hurry up and wait’,” said MacGregor. “Now, more than ever, Canadians need leaders with the courage to stand up to big pharmaceutical and insurance companies, and fight for a solution that will make life better for everyday people.”

The virtual town hall will be held through the Zoom platform from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., and participants can find instructions on how to participate through MacGregor’s website (https://alistairmacgregor.ndp.ca/virtual-town-hall-pharmacare-for-all-a-prescription-for-your-wallet); it will also be streamed live on MacGregor’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/alistair4ndp/). MacGregor is encouraging all interested constituents to attend for an important discussion on the next evolution of Canada’s Healthcare System.

“Across Canada, people are having to make impossible choices every day — cutting pills in half, choosing between paying rent on time or filling their prescription, or going without the drugs they need altogether,” says a press release for the town hall. “Canada is the only country in the world with universal health care that doesn’t cover medication. And even though experts say we could have better health care, lower costs, and savings for families, pharmacare has been stalled for years.”

MacGregor will be joined by Julian, and a possible special guest from the BC Nurses Union to discuss the bill. Julian’s Bill C-213, modelled off the Canada Health Act, “is groundbreaking new federal legislation, aimed at establishing a universal, single-payer, comprehensive and public pharmacare plan that will deliver better healthcare and improve the health and lives of millions of Canadians,” the release says.

“Alistair MacGregor has been a strong advocate for universal pharmacare since he was first elected in Parliament,” stated Julian. “I am thrilled he is organizing this virtual town hall on the importance of voting yes on the Canada Pharmacare Act, Bill C-213. Hundreds of Canadians die every year because of the absence of universal pharmacare. In the midst of this pandemic, it’s time that changed.”

During the town hall, constituents are encouraged share feedback and questions for the town hall panelists.

Constituent’s can also email questions in advance to Alistair.macgregor.c1d@parl.gc.ca. All emailed questions must to be sent no later than 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 20.

Cowichan Valley Citizen