Cowichan man helps develop new app to aid health care during COVID-19 crisis

The Valley’s Hans Vedo helped develop a new app that will assist hospitals and health-care facilities during the COVID-19 crisis, and beyond. (Submitted photo)

A platform architect living in the Cowichan Valley has helped in the development of a new app that will assist hospitals and health-care facilities as they struggle through the COVID-19 crisis.

Called the COVID-19 Critical Care Resource Management application, the app helps view, track and allocate critical health-care personnel, personal protective equipment and ventilator availability in real time.

The Valley’s Hans Vedo works with Burnaby-based Traction on Demand, which specializes in the development of apps, and has partnered with Thrive Health, a software company dedicated to improving the delivery of health care in Canada and around the world, to create the new app.

The app is currently being adopted by hospitals and health-care facilities in B.C., including the BC Children’s Hospital and B.C. Women’s Hospital.

Vedo said he and his family moved to the Valley three years ago, and he works for Traction on Demand remotely.

“My kids, who are five and eight, are growing up and we wanted them to be able to live a healthy and happy lifestyle, so we figured it was the right time to move to the Cowichan Valley,” said Vedo, who is also the host and manager of the Cowichan Valley Tech Community, where participants can share tips and tricks for working remotely and learn about new opportunities in the growing tech community.

“I was born in North Vancouver, but we love it here. I do a lot of my work online so I’m able to work on projects, like the COVID-19 Critical Care Resource Management application, and still enjoy the Valley with my family. I’m proud to be part of this project.”

As well as helping hospitals and health-care facilities determine which workers, ventilators and personal protective equipment they have on hand at any given moment, the new app also helps determine their current occupancy and resource capacity.

It diverts patients to hospitals in their area where the most immediate and appropriate care can be given, serves as a communication hub for collaboration between health care providers within a site or across regions, and offers advanced reporting capabilities to ensure that information is available at all levels of system leadership.

Premier John Horgan said the new app is an example of B.C. leaders in technology and health care cooperating to solve problems that will save lives around the world.

“British Columbia’s world-class talent is coming together to tackle the challenges presented by COVID-19,” he said in an interview.

“It’s reassuring to see businesses and government joining forces to answer the call.”

