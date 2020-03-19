Cowichan Lake Excellence Awards finalists announced

The Lifetime Achievement Award will also be presented at the Spring Fling in April.

Banners for the Town of Lake Cowichan’s 75th anniversary go up. One of the organizers of the anniversary celebration has been nominated for Citizen of the Year. (Kathryn Swan photo)

An impressive lineup of community minded individuals and businesses is in the running for Excellence Awards sponsored by the Cowichan Lake District Chamber of Commerce.

The Chamber announced the finalists for the Excellence Awards that will be presented at the Spring Fling on Saturday, April 25.

There are three finalists for Business of the Year sponsored by Island Savings: notary public Patricia Thompson; Mesachie Lake Automotive Repairs; Cassy’s Coffee House.

Erin Butler of Butler Locksmithing, Michelle McCoy of Country Grocer, Joe Pearson of Canada Post and Jodi McKenzie of Lake Cowichan Chiropractic are the finalists for the Employee/Customer Service of the Year Award.

Vying for the Nichole Stock Community Service Award are Ginny Saboe, Jim Spice and Parm Birk.

Adian Sidhu and Simone Morteo-Hinojosa are the two candidates for the Youth of the Year Award.

The Citizen of the Year category has three finalists. Melanie Livingstone-Hamilton and Aaron Hamilton, who have worked tirelessly over the last few years to assist in the renewal of the Ts’uubaa-asatx First Nation’s involvement in the community, are in the running.

Carolyn Graham, known to many people in town as Miss Graham, is an exceptional teacher at Palsson Elementary School and is an inspiring member of the community.

The third person in the running for Citizen of the Year is Cathy Craft who played an integral role in last year’s 75th anniversary celebration.

