Cowichan Lake District Chamber of Commerce brings back Spotlight on Business

Excellence Awards also scheduled for this fall

The Cowichan Lake District Chamber of Commerce is bringing back Spotlight on Business. (File photo)

Spotlight on Business will highlight a new business each week on the chamber’s Facebook page, its @cowichanlake Instagram, and on its e-newsletter.

The chamber will use the information you provide to create a graphic that it will share on its social media pages.

The Spotlight is open to Cowichan Lake District Chamber of Commerce members only.

Download the application form from https://files.constantcontact.com/5c9dc2dc101/44cbe348-021d-4f4f-853d-02c8f959e00c.pdf and email it to lcchamber@shaw.ca.

As well, the 2020 Cowichan Lake District Chamber of Commerce Business & Community Excellence Awards will once again be taking place in the fall.

This is your chance to show your appreciation for the wonderful businesses and people who helped make 2020 a better year.

“Here in the Cowichan Lake area, we are fortunate to have so many wonderful businesses and people who deserve to be celebrated,” the chamber said on its website.

Go to https://files.constantcontact.com/5c9dc2dc101/706507e9-5556-47f7-8cde-e558d182c80c.pdf to download the nomination form and email it to lcchamber@shaw.ca.

If you prefer not to use the form, you can send the chamber your choice in a word document or the body of an email, just be sure to clearly label the business or person you’re nominating, what award you’re nominating them for, and why you’re nominating them.

The deadline for nominations is Aug. 20, 2021.

