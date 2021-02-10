Members of Socially Responsible Investing Cowichan paid visits to the five major Canadian banks operating in the Cowichan Valley on Feb. 5 to protest against their continuing investment in fossil fuels.

Cowichan group targets banks in environmental protest

Protests will continue every Friday

Members of Socially Responsible Investing Cowichan paid visits to the five major Canadian banks operating in the Cowichan Valley on Feb. 5 to protest against their continuing investment in fossil fuels.

The group says the protest will be a regular Friday action in support of the international Fridays for Future movement, begun by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg in 2018.

“We are a group of worried parents and grandparents and other kind-hearted souls who are desperate to preserve a habitable planet for future generations,” says a press release from the group.

Cowichan Valley Citizen

