Cowichan group targets banks in environmental protest

Members of Socially Responsible Investing Cowichan paid visits to the five major Canadian banks operating in the Cowichan Valley on Feb. 5 to protest against their continuing investment in fossil fuels.

The group says the protest will be a regular Friday action in support of the international Fridays for Future movement, begun by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg in 2018.

“We are a group of worried parents and grandparents and other kind-hearted souls who are desperate to preserve a habitable planet for future generations,” says a press release from the group.

