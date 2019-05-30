Cowichan Green Communnity celebrates 10th anniversary of Cowichan Food Map

It's been 10 years since the first Cowichan Grown Farm Map was created to help residents and visitors alike connect with local fresh produce, meats, drink, and value-added products.

“Over the years, the map has become an important economic development tool for our region. We continue to get feedback from both the farms and their customers that this is a well-loved, well-used document,” said Farm Map coordinator, Heather Kaye. “We are proud to say that for 10 years running we have been helping consumers connect with local food producers in our region.”

With Canada’s only Maritime-Mediterranean climatic zone, Cowichan continues to draw attention for its distinctive landscape and optimal growing conditions that allow producers of all kinds to offer a diverse range of high-quality, farm-fresh produce, artisanal foods, and drinks.

The farm map is the practical solution to finding all the region’s hidden and smaller scale treasures with 52 unique farms and agri-businesses featured.

From seasonal fruits and veggies, to wines and ciders, to baked goods, honey, tea, seafood, nuts, berries, meats and more, it’s not just a cliché, there really is something for everyone.

“Local ingredients and products can be easily found by browsing listings on the map or using the online search component at cowichangreencommunity.org/foodmap,” Kaye noted. “Search by farm name, product type, production method, or location.”

The printed maps are available at Cowichan Green Community on Duncan Street or at various retail outlets and visitor hot spots throughout the region.

New to the map this year are:

• Page Point Farm (Ladysmith) – A variety of naturally grown vegetables, fruits and veggie starter plants. Free range eggs and wildflower honey.

• Garden Surplus-to-table farm stand (Crofton) – Assorted root vegetables, tomatoes, potatoes, peas, beans, squash, culinary herbs, seasonal fruit and berries, delicious salad greens.

• Doli Acres (Duncan) – Tasty Cherry Tomatoes, Everbearing Albion Strawberries, Hot’n’Spicy Salad Mixes, Salonova Lettuce Mixes, Arugulas and Mustard Greens, Many varieties of Microgreens, Broccoli, Cauliflower, Sweet Carrots, Beets.

• Little Zimbabwe Farm (Lake Cowichan Rd) – Kale, Baby Kale, Kale Powder, Kale Curry Spice, Kale Chile Spice, Dried Kale Strips, Dried Kale Strips and Sundried Tomatoes, Heirloom Tomatoes, Pumpkins, Garlic, Sunflower Seeds.