Cowichan golf tournament raises big bucks for Cancer Society

Tanya Davis of the Canadian Cancer Society accepts a cheque from Geoff Sharples, chair of the Parkland Golfers Against Cancer Tournament, right. Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock rider Mike Sherman, left, was on hand for the presentation at the Canadian Cancer Society’s office in Duncan. (Warren Goulding/Citizen)

For three decades a Cowichan Valley golf tournament has been scoring big for the Canadian Cancer Society.

This year the Parkland Golfers Against Cancer Tournament raised $42,500 at its early June tourney played at Arbutus Ridge Golf Club, Mount Brenton Golf Club and the Cowichan Golf and Country Club.

Formerly known as the Chevron Tournament, the event has been a major supporter of the Cancer Society for 29 years and has raised more than $600,000 over the years.

“I’d like to thank you for this generous and significant donation,” Tanya Davis of the Canadian Cancer Society said as she accepted the big cheque from committee chair Geoff Sharples.

“It is a very, very sizable donation and the money will go to funding our new Camp Goodtimes in Shawnigan Lake and our lodge in Victoria,” Davis added.

“You have been incredible partners in our fight against cancer.”

Sharples said his involvement in the tournament took on special meaning this year.

“I had 39 weeks of radiation treatment last summer and I thought it was time I gave something to the cause,” the Arbutus Ridge resident explained.

On hand for the presentation was Mike Sherman, a Victoria city police officer who will be one of the riders in the 2018 Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock fundraiser taking place this fall. Sherman, who lives in Shawnigan Lake, said he’s happy to be participating in the ride since there are no police officers currently working in the Cowichan Valley in this year’s Tour de Rock.