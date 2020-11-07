Cowichan Family Life Association open for in-person counselling again

The Cowichan Family Life Association will be open for in-person counselling again as of Nov. 4.

In mid-March 2020, the CFLA made the difficult decision to close its offices, located at 28-127 Ingram Street in Duncan, to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thanks to its volunteers, the association was able to continue to provide Zoom and telephone counselling and other support since then.

Tina Short, the CFLA’s acting executive director, said staff, volunteers and the board of directors have worked tirelessly to ensure that the association develop a proper COVID-19 protocol manual and implement safety precautions for its staff and clients.

“Thanks to the Red Cross, we just received a 60-day supply of masks and gloves and on-line training for our staff and volunteer counsellors so that we can confidently open on Nov. 4,” she said.

“Who is Cowichan Family Life you may ask? This year, 2020, marks the 50th anniversary of this wonderful charity that has been quietly helping thousands of the citizens who are going through a rough patch of time in the Cowichan Valley.”

The CFLA’s offices are currently open Wednesday to Friday, but Short said the association hopes to re-open on Tuesdays soon.

Cowichan Valley Citizen