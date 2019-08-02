Cowichan dealership targeted by car part thieves

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are investigating the theft of multiple catalytic converters from a Cowichan car dealership sometime overnight on July 27.

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are investigating the theft of multiple catalytic converters from a Cowichan car dealership sometime overnight on July 27.

The car parts were removed from six newer vehicles in the dealership’s inventory.

While the theft caused more than $8,700 in losses, it has police shaking their heads as older catalytic converters tend to be worth more on the black market. The newer ones are only worth about $15 when sold for scrap metal.

“Catalytic converters are of little value to property thieves, but the thefts are of great expense to vehicle owners and dealerships that are being victimized,” said Sgt. Adam Tallboy, watch commander for the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP. “We would like other dealerships and vehicle owners to be aware of the surge in catalytic converter thefts in order that they can take safety precautions to protect themselves.”

The dealership isn’t the only one that’s been hit recently. Police report no fewer than six separate police complaints regarding catalytic converter thefts to date this year.

Last year there were none.

Those with information related to these thefts, or any others, is asked to contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at cowichancrimestoppers.com to leave a secure tip online, or call 1-800-222-8477.