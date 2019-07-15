Do you know where these individuals are?

Cowichan Crime Stoppers Most Wanted of the Week:

Christopher PAGE is wanted for Failure to Comply with Probation Order

Height 175 cm / 5ft 9in

Weight 82 kg / 181 lbs

Age 38

Hawk TATOOSH is wanted for Causing a Disturbance, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Obstructing a Peace Officer, Breaching An Undertaking (twice).

Height 193 cm / 6ft 4in

Weight 75 kg / 165 lbs

Age 27

Kendra BRADSHAW is wanted for Possession under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Height 165 cm / 5ft 5in

Weight 45 kg / 99 lbs

Age 29

**Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of these subjects is asked to contact North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522 or Crime Stoppers at cowichancrimestoppers.com, or call 1-800-222-8477.**