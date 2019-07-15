Cowichan Crime Stoppers Most Wanted of the Week:
Christopher PAGE is wanted for Failure to Comply with Probation Order
Height 175 cm / 5ft 9in
Weight 82 kg / 181 lbs
Age 38
Hawk TATOOSH is wanted for Causing a Disturbance, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Obstructing a Peace Officer, Breaching An Undertaking (twice).
Height 193 cm / 6ft 4in
Weight 75 kg / 165 lbs
Age 27
Kendra BRADSHAW is wanted for Possession under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act
Height 165 cm / 5ft 5in
Weight 45 kg / 99 lbs
Age 29
**Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of these subjects is asked to contact North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522 or Crime Stoppers at cowichancrimestoppers.com, or call 1-800-222-8477.**