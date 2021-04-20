Cowichan ‘Clean Where You Are’ campaign starts on Earth Day

This Earth Day, Cowichan Valley residents are being asked to clean up where they are. (File photo)

The Cowichan Valley is about to get spring cleaned, as part of a #CleanCowichan2021 initiative by local community groups and municipalities.

The clean-up efforts begin April 22, which by no coincidence, is also Earth Day, and will run until April 24.

The idea is simple: “clean where you are”.

“We are asking people to clean where they are this Earth Day, for an hour or more,” said Volunteer Cowichan’s said Ali Davie. “Support this initiative by following the hashtag #CleanCowichan, joining the Facebook group Cowichan Clean Up Effort and sharing our message and what people in Cowichan are doing to clean litter this spring. Connect virtually while staying safe, following health orders, and making an impact.”

The Clean Where You Are campaign suggests you clean in your neighbourhood, when you are out for a walk, in a park, or on your favourite trail with your ‘bubble’. Take a bag, one glove, long tongs, and go pick up!

Let’s face it, there are plenty of discarded masks to fill at least one garbage bag around town. That’s why, depending on where you live, you can request an extra free garbage bag tag while supplies last. Duncan residents can visit City Hall on April 22 and April 23 between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. to request a free tag. North Cowichan residents can do the same at Municipal Hall.

Or, Register with Relax Collective to get your extra bags picked up (https://relaxcollective.ca/?page_id=1417)

The additional bag needs to be in another can/container to be picked up on your scheduled day.

“It has been difficult to handle the increasing waste problem during the pandemic, especially without the ability to organize events with gatherings. However, thanks to the hard work put in between local businesses, non-profits, and governing bodies to organize environmentally focused programs and events that are safe and within the ever-changing PHO’s, it has created something truly inspiring that we are all proud to be a part of,” said Ben Riel of Relax Collective. “This problem can’t truly be tackled without a little bit of help from a lot of people, and we hope everyone does a little part of the clean up in Cowichan, safely and in their ‘bubble’, to make a difference.”

If you come across a large pile of debris during April 22-24, please contact All Seasons Services 250-246-0362 to arrange for a crew to come get it, or you may report it to RAPP: 1-877-952-7277 or online at https://forms.gov.bc.ca/environment/rapp/

