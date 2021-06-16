Cowichan Citizen and Lake Cowichan Gazette announce new publisher

David van Deventer has been with Black Press Media since 2014

David van Deventer has been named the new publisher of the Cowichan Valley Citizen. (file photo)

The Cowichan Valley Citizen and Lake Cowichan Gazette have a new publisher.

David van Deventer has been appointed publisher of both papers as of Monday, June 14.

Van Deventer has been with Black Press Media since 2014, when he joined the Nanaimo News Bulletin as a multi media martketing consultant. In the summer of 2018, he became the director of sales for the Citizen, Gazette, News Bulletin and Chemainus Valley Courier.

Prior to joining Black Press, van Deventer served as director of sales and marketing for the junior A Cowichan Valley Capitals, and has been involved in junior hockey on Vancouver Island for the past 17 years. He has also had a successful career in the automotive industry.

Van Deventer is involved in the community, serving seven years on the board of directors for Nanaimo Minor Hockey and coaching minor lacrosse. He recently joined the board of directors for the Duncan Cowichan Chamber of Commerce.

Van Deventer was born in the Cowichan Valley and graduated from Cowichan Senior Secondary School. He enjoys playing music, camping, and spending time with his four children and seven grandchildren.

“The Cowichan Valley Citizen and Lake Cowichan Gazette are on a successful trajectory as we work to recover from the disruption of the pandemic,” said Randy Blair, chief operating officer for the British Columbia division of Black Press Group Ltd.

Van Deventer steps into the shoes of Andrea Rosato-Taylor, who retired earlier this month as publisher of the Citizen, Gazette, Courier and Ladysmith Chronicle.

