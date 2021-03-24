Cowichan Capitals announce spring camp

Rookie ID session will take place June 3-6 at Shawnigan Lake School

Would-be Capitals take the ice in the 2020 ID camp at The Stick. The 2021 event is taking place June 3-6 at at Shawnigan Lake School’s Charlie Purdey Arena. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

The Cowichan Valley Capitals have released information about their upcoming 2021 Spring Rookie ID Camp.

Open to players born between 2002 and 2006, the camp will take place at Shawnigan Lake School’s Charlie Purdey Arena on June 3-6.

Participants are guaranteed five ice sessions, and the camp will include a rookie identification practice, scrimmage, small-area game, and an all-star game on Sunday morning. Players will also get individual meetings with the Capitals coaching staff.

Space is limited due to B.C. government health regulations due to COVID-19.

To sign up for the camp, visit www.cowichancapitals.com/2021-rookie-camp and download the sign-up forms, then email the forms to head coach and general manager Brian Passmore at coachgm@cowichancapitals.com.

The cost of the camp is $325 plus GST. The team will contact players prior to the camp to let them know about acceptance and further details.