Cowichan business notes: Motorsport Circuit steps up to support dancers

Tourism Cowichan has launched its #IconicCowichan campaign and contest for the 2019 summer season. This campaign is designed to drive traffic to more areas in the Cowichan region, encourage visitors to stay longer, and spread awareness of the Tourism Cowichan brand online.

Mara Morris and Brittany Millard with Vancouver Island Motorsport Circuit general manager Paul Rossmo. The Circuit made a donation to help the girls travel to Portugal for an international dance competition. (Warren Goulding/Citizen)

Tourism Cowichan has selected seven iconic locations throughout the region that they are asking visitors to photograph and post on Instagram, tagging Tourism Cowichan (@cowichantourism) and using the hashtags #ExploreCowichan and #IconicCowichan.

The contest will be promoted all summer on Tourism Cowichan’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter channels.

Visitors who post and tag all seven locations will be entered to win the Grand Prize. To encourage all visitors to take part, Tourism Cowichan is also offering three Participation Prizes.

For each photo posted of a different Iconic Cowichan location, the visitors will receive one entry to the draw (up to seven entries).

In order to take part, you need to request attraction passes. Tourism Cowichan will be producing a print leaflet with the contest locations, prizes, and social media links. This leaflet will be available to all stakeholders who would like to help distribute it.

This contest will run from June 25 to Sept. 9.

• • •

The road to Portugal got a little easier for two young Cowichan Valley dancers thanks to Vancouver Island Motorsport Circuit and Sotheby’s realtor Christine Ryan.

The Motorsport and Ryan both pitched in with generous donations to help Brittany Millard and Mara Morris cover expenses for their trip to Portugal to compete in the 2019 Dance World Cup Finals.

Between June 28 and July 6, more than 6,000 dancers are taking part in the prestigious competition. Morris, 14, and Millard, 13, have been training hard for the event that attracts dancers from more than 50 countries.

• • •

Blue Grouse Estate Winery and Farm’s Gate Foods & Catering are partnering for a special long table dining experience on Sunday, July 7.

You’re invited to sit outside by the vines as Chef Daniel Shipley prepares a five course meal featuring the best locally grown and foraged ingredients the Cowichan Valley has to offer.

Each course will be paired with a wine specially chosen by winemaker Bailey Williamson.

Tickets are limited. Contact Blue Grouse Estate Winery at 250-743-3834 for more information.

• • •

Lane Killick has been appointed as the new chief building inspector at the Municipality of North Cowichan.

The chief building inspector role was recently re-established in the Development and Engineering Services Division to provide leadership and oversight for North Cowichan’s three building inspectors.

The Building Department has been increasingly busy over the last year, responding to a positive construction market that has seen the value of construction starts increase from $47 million in 2017 to $67 million in 2018.

“We are so pleased to have Mr. Killick step into this much-needed role at the municipality,” says Chief Administrative Officer, Ted Swabey.

“Our small building department has been working tirelessly to keep up with volume and demand as new housing starts more than doubled from 2017 to 2018. Having a chief building inspector leading this team will help us deliver excellent service to our growing community.”

Killick began his career at North Cowichan in 2011 as a building and plumbing inspector.