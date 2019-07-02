Brian Roberts, president of the Cowichan Bio-Diesel Co-op, said the co-op is now looking for a location in the Valley for its third Green & Go blending pump. (File photo)

Cowichan Bio-Diesel Co-op opens second fuel pump in the Valley

Co-op plans for for the region

The Cowichan Bio-Diesel Co-op, which uses old cooking oil in its fuels, has opened its second Green & Go blending pump in the Cowichan Valley.

The new bio-diesel fuel pump, which was officially opened with great fanfare this month, is located at the Cowichan Petroleum Sales facility at 2999 Allenby Rd.

The co-op’s inaugural bio-fuel station is set up at the Bings Creek Recycling Centre, at 3900 Drinkwater Rd.

The co-op has been supplying access to 100 per cent bio-diesel made from recycled waste cooking oil collected from Vancouver Island restaurants since 2005.

RELATED STORY: COWICHAN GROUP LOOKS TO SET UP MORE BIO-FUEL STATIONS

Co-op president Brian Roberts said, with bio-fuel pumps now set up in both the north and south sections of Duncan, the search is on for a location for a third pump to be established in a yet to be identified part of the Cowichan Valley Regional District.

“We’ve come a long way since we were selling bio-fuels in jugs at the Duncan Farmers’ Market many years ago,” Roberts said.

“Now we’re operating exactly like a gas station so people can more easily access our bio-fuels, which now comes in several blends as well.”

The cost of installing the new pump was approximately $100,000, with $20,000 towards the project coming from the Municipality of North Cowichan’s Climate Action & Energy Plan, and the rest from the province and the co-op’s own fundraising efforts.

Robert’s said bio-fuels are biodegradable, renewable, non-toxic, clean-burning and most diesel vehicles can use the fuel without any major modifications.

RELATED STORY: MEXICAN SCIENTISTS STUDY LOCAL BIO-DIESEL MODEL

He said that with more pumps and more bio-diesel fuels to choose from, it will be easier for people to convert to a more green way of driving and be more carbon neutral.

“We see electric vehicles as the long-term future of transportation, but we’re offering bio-fuels as a short-term option for people to clean up existing diesel technologies, which are recognized as being visibly more polluting,” Roberts said.

robert.barron@cowichanvalleycitizen.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Six hectares added to Gladstone Provincial Park
Next story
Search and Rescue finds hikers on Canada Day after being missing for 25 hours

Just Posted

Most Read