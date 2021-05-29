Cow moose, calf protection focus of Ulkatcho First Nation

Earlier this month students at Anahim Lake Elementary Junior Secondary School learned about the importance of protecting the cow and calf moose population.
Ulkatcho First Nation (UFN) Chief Lynda Price said members of council, along with the UFN Elders Council executive held an education information session with the students on Wednesday, May 5.
“We recently ordered five signs to place along Highway 20 to encourage people to protect cow and calf moose to ensure a healthy herd moving into the future,” Price said. “We are pleased to support the Moose Sign Project which Dan Simmons initiated.”
Traditionally the UFN community has relied on moose for seasonal sustenance gathering activities and Price said moose need to be respected and protocols for harvesting need to be followed, which include protecting and preserving the cows and calves.
“At least 30 First Nations are supporting our project right now and it’s going to continue,” Simmons said with his spouse Vivian.
“It’s outstanding so I’m really happy.”
