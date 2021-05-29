Cow moose, calf protection focus of Ulkatcho First Nation

Chief Lynda Price said the community purchased five signs to place along Highway 20

Chief Lynda Price explains to the Anahim Lake students what happens when a cow moose lives for 10 years and how the preserved life expands the moose herd. UFN Councilors Allen Louie and Mabelene Leon; and UFN Elders’ Executive Council member Gary Holte support educating students about protecting the cow and calf moose.

Earlier this month students at Anahim Lake Elementary Junior Secondary School learned about the importance of protecting the cow and calf moose population.

Ulkatcho First Nation (UFN) Chief Lynda Price said members of council, along with the UFN Elders Council executive held an education information session with the students on Wednesday, May 5.

“We recently ordered five signs to place along Highway 20 to encourage people to protect cow and calf moose to ensure a healthy herd moving into the future,” Price said. “We are pleased to support the Moose Sign Project which Dan Simmons initiated.”

Traditionally the UFN community has relied on moose for seasonal sustenance gathering activities and Price said moose need to be respected and protocols for harvesting need to be followed, which include protecting and preserving the cows and calves.

“At least 30 First Nations are supporting our project right now and it’s going to continue,” Simmons said with his spouse Vivian.

“It’s outstanding so I’m really happy.”

Allen Louie, UFN Council and Lynda Price, UFN Chief, drum a Dakelh Carrier Song on the importance of learning about customs and traditional ecological knowledge. Gary Holte, UFN Elder’s Executive Council and Mabelene Leon, UFN Council with Education Portfolio and Language and Culture portfolio look on along with Lewis Budgell, UFN Education Director. (Photo submitted)

Dan Simmons (right) and his spouse Vivian are thrilled with the support the Cow Moose Sign project has received. Signs have recently been delivered to Ulkatcho First Nation west of Williams Lake, and the McLeod Indian Band north of Prince George. (Rebecca Dyok photo)