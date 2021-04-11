COVID vaccinations bookings began for local residents last week

B.C. opened a provincewide online and phone booking system Tuesday, April 6, to guide its age-based mass vaccination program for COVID-19.

In Princeton, vaccinations will take place at Riverside Centre on Old Hedley Road.

The online portal and a provincial call centre at 1-833–838-2323 opened this week open, the health ministry announced Monday. Age-based bookings for people born in 1950 or earlier, Indigenous people 18 and older and clinically vulnerable people who have received notification letters are eligible.

There are three steps for online booking:

• Register when it is your turn and receive a confirmation code

• Book a vaccine appointment when you get an email, text or phone call confirming your eligibility by age

•Visit a vaccine clinic to get your vaccine dose

As vaccine supplies permit, age groups are being moved up ahead of B.C.’s original mass vaccination plan. To find out when you are eligible, check the website gov.bc.ca/getvaccinated.

Interior Health, which as of March 26 had delivered 101,156 doses of vaccine, offers the following directions for vaccination appointments:

• Wear a short-sleeved shirt and a mask.

• Arrive a few minutes before your scheduled appointment time.

• You can bring one person with you for support.

• All clinics are wheelchair accessible. You will be provided a mask if you need one.

At the clinic you will:

• Complete a check-in process.

• Get either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine dose. A choice will not be offered.

• Wait in an observation area for about 15 minutes.

• Expect to be at the clinic for 30 to 60 minutes.

