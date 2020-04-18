COVID triage tent set up at Castlegar Health Centre

The tent will be used for assessment of patients with mild to moderate respiratory symptoms.

A COVID-19 triage tent has been set up at the Castlegar and District Community Health Centre.

If needed, the tent will be used for assessment of patients with mild to moderate respiratory symptoms who have been referred by a health care provider for a physical assessment.

IH says that referrals can come from family physicians or RNs at COVID testing or respiratory assessment clinics.

As of April 17, the tent had not been used.

“This will serve, if needed, as an external triage zone to prevent the crossover of respiratory patients with patients at the hospital for other medical conditions,” explained IH.

