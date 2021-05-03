COVID touches Arrow Lakes region as vaccines are administered

April 18-24 saw three cases of COVID-19 in the Arrow Lakes Local Health Area. (BC CDC)

At the same time the COVID vaccine clinic was happening in Nakusp, cases of the disease were rising in the area.

In their weekly update, the BC CDC reported that there were five cases of COVID-19 in the Arrow Lakes Health Authority, which includes Nakusp, New Denver, Silverton and the surrounding area, between April 18 and 24.

The area had been almost untouched by the disease, reporting only three cases between January 2020 and the end of March 2021.

At the same time, a vaccine clinic for everyone over the age of 18 was hosted in Nakusp April 21-24. Though the rest of the province is continuing to be eligible by age, the province prioritized rural and remote communities.

Interior Health reported that as of April 28, 1,487 people in Nakusp were vaccinated and 662 in Silverton. The total population of the health people over age 18 in area is estimated to be 4,240 by BC Stats.

In neighbouring region case counts continue to increase as well, with 19 cases in Nelson, five in Castlegar, 26 in Vernon, seven in Revelstoke 15 in Golden and just one in Kootenay Lake.

