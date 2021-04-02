COVID outbreak reported in Langley long-term care home

Five staff test who positive for virus are in self isolation

Five staff at a Langley long-term care centre have tested positive for COVID-19.

Late this afternoon, Fraser Health has declared an outbreak at Chartwell Langley Gardens in Walnut Grove.

Chartwell Langley Gardens is an independent living, assisted living, and long-term care site in owned and operated by Chartwell Retirement Residences.

The staff members are currently in self-isolation at their homes.

Fraser Health has worked with the site to support the implementation of enhanced control measures.

Fraser Health is also working with Chartwell to identify anyone who may have been exposed, and is taking steps to protect the health of all staff, residents and families.

As a result, while visiting at other long-term care centres is opening up, visitors are restricted throughout the Chartwell facility.

Residents, families, and staff are being notified, while twice a day screening are underway for all staff and residents.

Fraser Health has, in partnership with long-term care and assisted living facilities, implemented comprehensive strategies to prevent and respond to COVID-19 in these facilities.

In addition, Fraser Health has also deployed care staff and our rapid-response teams, which include clinical nurse educators, infection prevention and control experts, screeners, and patient-care quality officers supporting with communication to families and assessing symptoms at the outbreak site.

It is critically important for people living in the Fraser Health region to get tested as soon as you have COVID-19-like symptoms, even mild ones. Please don’t wait, and book or drop by one of our collection centres which are operated in partnership with local Divisions of Family Practice. People living in the Fraser Health region can find information about test collection centres by visiting Fraser Health’s website.

To book a COVID-19 testing appointment, complete a COVID-19 test booking form.

For more information about COVID-19, please visit fraserhealth.ca/covid19.

