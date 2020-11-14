Cambridge Elementary in Surrey in a photo posted to www.surreyschools.ca.

COVID outbreak forces Surrey school to close for two weeks, along with one in Delta

Fraser Health bulletin Saturday evening

  • Nov. 14, 2020 12:00 a.m.
Fraser Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Cambridge Elementary in Surrey, after seven COVID-19-positive cases were identified.

“As a precautionary measure to respond to this outbreak, Fraser Health has advised the Surrey School District to close Cambridge Elementary School for a two-week period to break any chains of COVID-19 transmission that may be present at the school,” according to a news release from Fraser Health tonight (Nov. 14).

Also, Fraser Health is working closely with the Delta School District to manage a cluster of COVID-19 cases at Jarvis Elementary School in Delta. “Six COVID-19-positive cases have been identified at this location,” the health authority says. “As a result of this cluster, the Delta School District has advised Fraser Health that they will functionally close Jarvis Elementary School for a two-week period due to the staffing challenges presented by the cluster.”

For more information about COVID-19 school exposures in the Fraser Health region, visit fraserhealth.ca/schoolexposures.

Schools – COVID exposures
