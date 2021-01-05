COVID outbreak declared at Chilliwack General Hospital

ER still open as one-patient positive confirmed in medical unit that is now closed

Fraser Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Chilliwack General Hospital (CGH) after evidence of transmission in a medical unit.

One patient has tested positive for COVID-19 and contact tracing is currently underway to determine if there has been further transmission, according to a Fraser Health press release issued late Tuesday (Jan. 5).

The outbreak is limited to one of the hospital’s medical units, and while that unit is temporarily closed to admissions, the hospital’s emergency department remains fully operational.

“Fraser Health continues to implement precautions, including enhanced cleaning as well as contact tracing to protect the health of all staff, medical staff, and patients,” the release stated.

“Fraser Health has notified all patients on the affected unit about the outbreak, and in addition, have informed the families of patients who are unable to share this information. Chilliwack General Hospital is working with essential visitors to the affected unit on a case-by-case basis.”

A Fraser Health spokesperson said that it is important for people to use the COVID-19 assessment tool and get tested as soon as you have COVID-19-like symptoms, even mild ones.

“Please don’t wait, and book or drop by one of our collection centres which are operated in partnership with local Divisions of Family Practice. People living in the Fraser Health region can find information about test collection centres by visiting Fraser Health’s website.”

It's possible to book a COVID-19 testing appointment

For more information about COVID-19

