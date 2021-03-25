An outbreak of COVID-19 has been declared at Chilliwack General Hospital. (The Progress file photo)

COVID outbreak declared at Chilliwack General Hospital

BC Health Minister Adrian Dix made the announcement during a daily COVID briefing

An outbreak of COVID-19 has been declared at Chilliwack General Hospital (CGH).

The news was dropped Mar. 25 during the daily COVID briefing with BC Health Minister Adrian Dix, though specifics weren’t provided.

This isn’t the first time CGH has dealt with this scenario.

When five patients tested positive in late February, an outbreak was declared and a unit within CGH was closed. It took nearly a month (Feb. 28 to Mar. 22) for Fraser Health to announce that the outbreak had ended.

An outbreak was also declared at CGH in the first week of January, after one person at the hospital was confirmed to have COVID.

RELATED: Fraser Health declares COVID-19 outbreaks at Chilliwack General and Surrey Memorial

RELATED: Outbreak over at Chilliwack General Hospital, announces Fraser Health

@ProgressSportseric.welsh@theprogress.comLike us on

Chilliwack Progress

Previous story
Tougher federal safety laws are why new traffic lights have gone up in Fort Langley
Next story
Columbia Basin nonprofits given boost to update technology

Just Posted

Most Read