COVID outbreak declared at Chilliwack General Hospital

An outbreak of COVID-19 has been declared at Chilliwack General Hospital (CGH).

The news was dropped Mar. 25 during the daily COVID briefing with BC Health Minister Adrian Dix, though specifics weren’t provided.

This isn’t the first time CGH has dealt with this scenario.

When five patients tested positive in late February, an outbreak was declared and a unit within CGH was closed. It took nearly a month (Feb. 28 to Mar. 22) for Fraser Health to announce that the outbreak had ended.

An outbreak was also declared at CGH in the first week of January, after one person at the hospital was confirmed to have COVID.

