COVID numbers double in Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows

The latest COVID-19 data for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows area is showing a rapid growth in case numbers, according to the data from the BC Centres for Disease Control (BC CDC).

The number of cases in the local health area rose from 26 in the week ending Aug. 7, and have doubled during the Aug. 8 to 14 period, going up to 52 cases.

Neighbouring cities have seen substantial increases over the same time frame as well. Surrey has gone up from 107 to 155 cases week over week, Langley has gone up from 63 cases to 83, Abbotsford from 44 to 63 and rest of the Lower Mainland is showing a similar upwards trajectory in case counts, especially taking into account the rising cases possibly due to the Delta variant.

READ ALSO: A look at COVID-19 reopening plans across the country

The CDC reports have now been 3,166 total cases in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows recorded from January 2020 through July 2021. Actual case totals, including those unreported, could be significantly higher.

The vaccination progress shows 81 per cent of people aged 12 and over in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows have received their first dose, as of Aug. 20, a number that has remained consistent for the past two weeks. Roughly 73 per cent have received their second doses, a slight increase from Aug. 10’s reports of 71 per cent.

In the 50+ age bracket, 84 per cent population in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows is now vaccinated with their second doses and 88 per cent with their first COVID-19 vaccine doses.

ALSO READ: Central Okanagan health orders now expanded to entire Interior Health region

Have a story tip? Email: priyanka.ketkar@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News