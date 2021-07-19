COVID immunization clinics reopen in 100 Mile House

Clinics will be offered on a drop-in basis

The COVID-19 immunization clinic in 100 Mile House will be reopening July 20.

The clinics will reopen at the Community Hall, at 265 Birch Ave. as a drop-in only clinic. No advance appointments are necessary.

“People will be able to walk-up, register and receive their first COVID-19 vaccine or second vaccine if they received their first dose more than 49 days ago,” Interior Health said in a news release.

Interior Health will honour appointments for those already booked.

The clinic is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9:45 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11:15 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

