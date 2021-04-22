COVID exposures at three West Kootenay schools

Three West Kootenay schools have students in isolation after COVID-19 exposures.

A class at Nelson’s Rosemont Elementary has been told to self-isolate following an exposure to COVID-19 over four days at the school.

In a letter to the school’s parents, School District 8 announced students and staff had been in the same environment as the virus April 6 to 9. The class that had been exposed will be home until April 26.

Katherine Shearer, acting superintendent for School District 20, released a statement on Wednesday, April 14, after Interior Health confirmed a positive case at J.L. Crowe High School in Trail.

“They are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams,” Shearer stated. “The Interior Health Authority will follow up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case directly through contact tracing.”

A class at Kaslo’s J.V. Humphries School has been isolated until Friday due to an exposure from the community that occurred April 6 to 9, according to School District 8.

In Nelson meanwhile, three businesses have notified the public about positive tests.

One staff member at Adventure Hotel, one at Hume Hotel’s Aura Spa and Salon, and two at Western Auto Wreckers tested positive. Each business said the infections were limited to those numbers and did not include interactions with the public.

READ MORE: No AstraZeneca vaccine availability in Kootenay pharmacies, says Interior Health



newsroom@castlegarnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter