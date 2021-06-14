COVID exposure recorded at Kent Elementary

Fraser Health recently reported an exposure event at Kent Elementary School June 2 through 4.

This is the first exposure event in local schools since January. Fraser Health defines an exposure as a single person with a lab-confirmed COVID-19 infection who attended school during their infectious period.

After confirming a case of COVID-19 in a school, public health officials will trace contacts and notify families of those who need to self-monitor or self-isolate.

This is the first time Fraser Health has recorded an exposure event at Kent Elementary. Agassiz Elementary Secondary School had two exposure notices last year. The Fraser Cascade School District 78 as a whole experienced seven exposures since the pandemic’s start.

An exposure notification does necessarily mean your child has been exposed to COVID-19. Those who do not receive a phone call or letter from Public Health are still able to continue attending school and are advised to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms. Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 should self-isolate and get tested as soon as possible.

