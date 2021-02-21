COVID exposure notices sitting at six for Chilliwack schools this weekend

Six schools in Chilliwack have current COVID-19 exposures, as of Sunday, Feb. 21.
Five are public schools and one is an independent school. This number is up slightly from last week, when the number was just four.
The previous exposure at Timothy Christian, which led the school to close for two weeks, has ended.
The current exposures, as listed by Fraser Health, are:
A.D. Rundle Middle Exposure Feb. 8, 9, 10 and 11
Chilliwack Secondary Exposure Feb. 8, 9 and 10
Mount Slesse Middle Exposure Feb. 8, 9 and 10
Promontory Heights Community Elementary Exposure Feb. 8, 9 and 10
Vedder Elementary Exposure Feb. 9, 10 and 11
Mount Cheam Christian Exposure Feb. 8, 9 and 10
Fraser Health lists all school exposures, clusters and outbreaks on their School Listing webpage. The site is updated every day of the week at 9 a.m. The Progress has been publishing weekly COVID-19 school exposures to keep track of any trends.
