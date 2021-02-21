COVID exposure notices sitting at six for Chilliwack schools this weekend

A weekly tally of coronavirus exposure notices sent to all Chilliwack schools

Six schools in Chilliwack have current COVID-19 exposures, as of Sunday, Feb. 21.

Five are public schools and one is an independent school. This number is up slightly from last week, when the number was just four.

The previous exposure at Timothy Christian, which led the school to close for two weeks, has ended.

The current exposures, as listed by Fraser Health, are:

A.D. Rundle Middle Exposure Feb. 8, 9, 10 and 11

Chilliwack Secondary Exposure Feb. 8, 9 and 10

Mount Slesse Middle Exposure Feb. 8, 9 and 10

Promontory Heights Community Elementary Exposure Feb. 8, 9 and 10

Vedder Elementary Exposure Feb. 9, 10 and 11

Mount Cheam Christian Exposure Feb. 8, 9 and 10

Fraser Health lists all school exposures, clusters and outbreaks on their School Listing webpage. The site is updated every day of the week at 9 a.m. The Progress has been publishing weekly COVID-19 school exposures to keep track of any trends.

READ MORE: Chilliwack students learning at home asked to return to traditional classrooms

@CHWKcommunityjpeters@theprogress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Chilliwack Progress