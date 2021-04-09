Covid exposure closes Maple Ridge Service BC office

Open by appointment only next week

Sign on the door explains Service BC office in Maple Ridge is by appointment. (Neil Corbett/The News)

The Service BC Centre in Maple Ridge has been closed due to COVID-19, and will re-open next week by appointment only.

The office was closed on Thursday and Friday, April 8 and 9. A sign on the door said it will re-open on Monday, April 12 by appointment until April 16.

The sign advises the public to call or text 604-660-2421 for assistance, or visit online at www.gov.bc.ca

An employee said it was closed due to a COVID-19 exposure.

The office is not currently listed on the Fraser Health web page showing current public exposures.

Appointments can be booked by calling 604-466-7470, or online at appointments.servicebc.gov.bc.ca/appointment.

More details as they become available.

