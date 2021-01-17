COVID exposure at Summerland Middle School

The person who tested positive was at school Jan. 11

There has been a COVID-19 exposure at Summerland Middle School, on Jan. 11.

A letter was emailed to parents this weekend from SD67 Superintendent Todd Manuel.

“A member of the Summerland Middle School community has tested positive and is self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams,” the letter states.

Contact tracing is underway.

This is the second school exposure in the Skaha-Okanagan school district. Princess Margaret Secondary had a member of their school community test positive the first week back from the winter break.

Interior Health (IH) said someone in the Maggie school community has tested positive and is now self-isolating. The potential exposures to the virus took place on Jan. 4, 5 and 6.

