COVID exposure at Maple Ridge Shoppers Drug Mart

An employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart at 224 Street and Dewdney Trunk Road in Maple Ridge, has tested positive for COVID-19. (Black Press files)

An employee at a Shoppers Drug Mart in Maple Ridge has tested positive for COVID-19.

The exposure was posted to the Loblaw Companies Limited website on March 5, where it was explained that a team member tested positive on a “presumptive test” for the virus.

The last day the employee worked at the store at 224 Street and Dewdney Trunk Road was Feb. 28.

READ MORE: B.C. nears 300,000 COVID-19 vaccinations, essential workers next

Last week Fraser Health announced an exposure at Olympians Gym at Lougheed Highway and 226 Street and at the end of January there was an exposure at Bruce’s Country Market, a family owned business.

On its website Loblaw states that because of their important role in the community, they are prepared for all possible situations, including a positive COVID-19 test in any of their stores. For transparency, the company said, they regularly update the site with all positive COVID-19 cases in their stores across the country in the last 15 days.

“We work closely with public health and follow their guidance to ensure proper notification of close contacts and required cleaning and sanitization in our stores,” read the statement.

For privacy reasons, they will not release any personal information about management or employees.

Have a story tip? Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News