COVID exposure at Maple Ridge gym

There has been a COVID exposure at a gym in Maple Ridge.

Someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19 was at Olympians Gym, located at 22611 Lougheed Hwy., between 8 and 10 p.m. from Feb. 17-19, according to Fraser Health.

Public Health is asking anyone who was at this location during those times to self-monitor for symptoms of the disease. And to call 8-1-1, be tested and then self isolate, if symptoms develop.

The Olympians Gym exposure comes a day after exposures at two elementary schools – Alexander Robinson in Maple Ridge and Edith McDermott in Pitt Meadows.

Samuel Robertson Technical had an exposure from Jan. 20-22, following a scare at Garibaldi Secondary Jan. 18 and 19, in which an exposure took place involving a person who tested positive with a COVID-19 variant. In the Garibaldi case, none of the 81 students, nor the eight educators tested positive for COVID.

There is no known risk to anyone who visited the gym outside of the days and times specified, Fraser Health advised. And there is no reason to self-isolate if a person is healthy and does not develop symptoms.

Fraser Health also pointed out that even if a person has been at the location during the date and time of the possible exposure, it does not mean they will develop COVID-19. They want to remind people that exposures listed on the site are believed to be low risk but, out of an abundance of caution, are advising people to monitor themselves.

Businesses on the Fraser Health public exposure list will be removed one month after the last exposure date.

