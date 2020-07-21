COVID COVER-UP: Company will print your smiling selfie on a mask

Stay safe and be connected with the help of Maskalike

Maskalike, a California based company, will print your selfie onto a mask to show the world your smile. (Maskalike.com)

One of the biggest complaints that has come out of these mask-wearing days is the lack of smiling faces on the streets, but a new company has found a solution.

Maskalike, created by California-based visual artist Danielle Baskin, prints images onto face masks, resulting in a seamless smiling mask.

Baskin, who works out of a garage in San Francisco, is the founder of Inkwell Helmets and Branded Fruit, an “eco-friendly, waste-free alternative to promotional items.”

According to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, face masks can be worn to help protect those around you and should be worn by people who are sick.

Wearing a mask has become mandatory for many businesses, and even passengers on BC Ferries are now required to bring a face covering and wear it if physical distancing is not possible.

Masks can play a role in preventing the spread of COVID-19. Masks act as a barrier and help stop the spread of droplets from a person’s mouth and nose when talking, laughing, yelling, singing, coughing, or sneezing.

The CDC recommends that wearing a mask should be combined with other important preventative measures, such as frequent hand washing and physical distancing of two metres or more. Using only a mask is not enough to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

To get your own smiling mask, visit maskalike.com.

