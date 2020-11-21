COVID-conscious Lake Cowichan Remembrance Day ceremony goes without a hitch

The Remembrance Day service in Lake Cowichan was far from normal on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lake Cowichan Legion had requested people to stay away from the annual event, which usually draws a large crowd to pay their respects to those who lost their lives in the First and Second World Wars, the Korean War, and other smaller conflicts.
However, pre-laid wreaths still brought a splash of colour to the cenotaph, as a colour party, led by a lone bagpiper, marched to the monument. The Lake Cowichan Tenors led the sprinkling of spectators in singing ‘O Canada’ and ‘God Save the Queen’, and a chaplain spoke a few words to commemorate the occasion.
Though smaller than usual, it was a moving ceremony, and residents were asked to tune in live online.