COVID case reported at Langley Fine Arts School

Number of Langley schools reporting cases in January and February now 12

A COVID-19 case has been reported at Langley Fine Arts School.

A letter to parents sent Saturday, Feb. 6, said a person with COVID-19 was at the K-12 school located at 9096 Trattle St. on Monday, Feb. 1.

“This does not mean you or your family have been exposed to COVID-19,” the Fraser Health Authority (FHA) notice said.

“The person involved has been isolated. Because of this, there is no chance of direct exposure at this time.”

FHA Public Health said it was working to trace the person’s contacts to find out how they became infected and who they were in close contact with.

It said it will phone or send letters to the staff and students who were in close contact with the person and need to self-isolate, and might send letters to some staff and students and ask them to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

“This letter does not mean Public Health will be contacting you,” the notice said.

“Public Health will only contact you if you or your child was directly exposed to COVID-19.”

Currently, 12 Langley schools, including one independent school, have reported COVID cases in January and February according to the Fraser Health school exposures web page.

