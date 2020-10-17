COVID case reported at H.D. Stafford school in Langley City

Doesn't mean 'your child has been exposed,' district says

One person has come down with COVID-19 at H.D. Stafford Middle School at 20441 Grade Crescent in Langley City, the Fraser Health Authority announced on Saturday, Oct. 17.

“Public health is following up on this exposure according to school-based guidelines similar to those in other workplaces and community settings,” the authority said.

As a result, Public Health has initiated contact tracing to rapidly identify any staff and students that need to self-isolate or self-monitor for symptoms; will continue to investigate the exposure at the school; will only phone staff and students that public health has identified as needing to self-isolatefor 14 days from when they were exposed; and may send letters to staff and students who will be asked to self-monitorfor symptoms. They will be allowed to continue attending school.

More details cannot be provided for privacy reasons, the agency said.

“Please have your child continue to attend school and monitor for symptoms compatible to COVID-19 as per your school policies.”

A letter from Superintendent of Schools Gord Stewart to H.D. Stafford parents, guardians and students said the notice “does not mean that your child has been exposed to COVID-19. “

“This Early Notification letter is an alert that someone within the school community has tested positive for COVID-19 and if there was any increased risk to your child, you would be contacted directly by Fraser Health.”

Stewart added the district “is committed to transparency and we will continue to notify our school community of COVID-19 exposures at our schools as soon as public health informs us.”

It is the third school to report a COVID-19 exposure.

On Thursday, Oct 15, Langley School District announced they sent a “COVID-19 early notification letter” to the Douglas Park Community School (5409 206 St.) families.

On Oct. 1, the district reported Fraser Health had identified an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 was at Gordon Greenwood Elementary (9175 206 St.) on Sept. 29, 30 and Oct. 1.

As of Friday, Oct. 16, Gordon Greenwood was removed from the list of school exposures.

Notifications are removed from the list after the 14-day incubation period has passed from date of exposure and the risk of transmission has passed, according to the health authority.

Meanwhile, a local business has been added to the list of current public exposures.

Willowbrook Motors Ltd. (19611 Langley Bypass) has had known exposures of COVID-19 from Oct. 3 to 8 between 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, according to Fraser Health.

Also, Willowbrook Used Ltd. in Surrey (19561 Langley Bypass) has had known exposures of COVID-19 from Oct. 4 to 8 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

“This public exposure notice includes test drives from the sales lot,” they noted about both businesses.

