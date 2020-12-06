COVID case at Penticton Superstore

The last day the staff member worked was Dec. 1

A staff member at the Penticton Real Canadian Superstore has tested positive for COVID-19. The last day the employee worked was on Dec. 1, according to the Loblaw website.

For transparency, Loblaw, the grocery store’s parent company, regularly lists where all positive COVID-19 cases are in their stores, by province.

Last month, a Superstore employee at the Kelowna store tested positive.

On the Lowblaw’s website, they explain their role and response to COVID-19.

“We’re working diligently to provide essential goods and services to Canadians while taking necessary steps to ensure the safety of our customers and our colleagues.”

“Given the important role we play in our communities, we are prepared for all possible situations, including a positive test for COVID-19 in our stores. In these cases, we work closely with public health and follow their guidance to ensure proper notification of close contacts and required cleaning and sanitization in our stores.”

Not all big box grocery stores choose to go public with COVID cases. Walmart does not publically list when there is an employee who has tested positive for COVID-19.

READ MORE: Kelowna pub closes for COVID

monique.Tamminga@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Penticton Western News