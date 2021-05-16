COVID case at Brookswood school in Langley

A new case of COVID-19 has been reported at Langley’s Brookswood Secondary School.

Notices sent to parents on Saturday, May 15 by the school district and Fraser Health Authority said someone with the coronavirus was at the school, located at 20902 37A Ave., on May 12, and a public health risk assessment was underway.

Described as “a member of our Brookswood Secondary School community,” the person was self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams, the notice said.

Case and contact management for an individual case is typically completed within 48 hours of receiving notice of a confirmed case of COVID-19.

“Unless you are directed otherwise, please continue to attend school and use the daily health check supplied by your school,” the letter said.

“Please also remember to follow current public health orders to limit spread of COVID-19 in the community and schools.”

As of Sunday, May 16, the Fraser Health online list of school cases showed 12 Langley schools with confirmed COVID cases since May 3, 10 in the school district, and two independents.

Aldergrove Community Secondary School had the most reported cases during that period, five, on May 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7.

