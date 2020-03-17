COVID-19: Who’s open, who’s closed on St. Patricks Day

Some restaraunts and bars closing doors due to COVID-19

St. Patrick’s Day celebrations are set to start tonight, but the town of Penticton may not be as lively as previous years.

While most remain open for the time being, some bars and restaurants are closing their doors until further notice due to COVID-19.

Some individuals many revert to celebrating the occasion from the comfort of their homes.

Tug’s Tap House announced on social media Monday afternoon that they will be closed temporarily, stating, “it is our responsibility to take a leadership roll in response to the current COVID-19 situation.

“We are hoping that by closing the pub, we can encourage our customers, staff and guests to do what’s best for the community, and nation as a whole,” read a post by the downtown Penticton business on social media.

As of Monday afternoon the following businesses were still planning a St. Patrick’s Day party:

The Barley Mill, Slackwater Brewing and Cannery Brewing Company are hosting, with a 50-person limit. Clancy’s Pub, Copper Mug Pub, Brexit Pub and Station Public House are also planning on being open.

On Monday the B.C. government announced Monday all gatherings of 50 or more people must be cancelled.

Most businesses said their hours are subject to change at any time.

