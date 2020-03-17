COVID-19 website and assessment centre established in Abbotsford

Created by Abbotsford Division of Family Practice and the City

The Abbotsford COVID-19 Assessment and Response Program website has now been established.

A website and assessment centre have now been established in Abbotsford to deal with the novel coronavirus.

The Abbotsford COVID-19 Assessment and Response Program is a new website created by the Abbotsford Division of Family Practice in collaboration with the City of Abbotsford and health care partners.

Anyone with respiratory symptoms such as a cough, shortness of breath and/or fever are now requested to visit AbbotsfordCovidResponse.com.

The website helps determine whether an individual needs to be seen at the newly established assessment centre.

Appointments for assessments will be made through the website, and patients will be contacted within 12 to 24 hours, a news release states.

The website indicates that anyone with symptoms should not go to their doctor of pharmacy, and only go to the hospital if they have a medical emergency.

Dr. Caroline Cook, co-chair of the Abbotsford Division of Family Practice, said family doctors are “committed to keeping our community healthy.”

“This site will allow residents who have symptoms and are concerned to be assessed while reducing community transmission at primary-care clinics, giving those with compromised immune systems or other health issues who may be high at risk continued access to care,” she said.

The Abbotsford Division of Family Practice is a non-profit society that speaks on behalf of local family doctors in matters that affect the community.

