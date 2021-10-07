COVID-19 wave still hitting Quesnel hard

While down from all-time high numbers, the virus is still in the community in large numbers

Local cases of COVID-19 continue to be at or near all time highs in Quesnel.

Between Sept. 26 and Oct. 2, 45 cases of the virus were detected in the local health region. On a per capita basis, Quesnel is still well above 20 cases per 100,000 people, the most severe category on the BC Centre for Disease Control’s map.

Only five Northern Health local health areas are under 20 cases per 100,000 people.

In Quesnel, cases are down from their peak in mid-September, but are the current wave of COVID-19 is the most severe the area has seen throughout the pandemic.

Quesnel also continues the slow climb to get more people vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for eligible people in the area has risen at one per cent per week for the last three weeks.

At the beginning of September, under 70 per cent of people had received at least one dose of the vaccine. As of Oct. 5, 75 per cent of eligible Quesnel residents have received a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Quesnel local health area has the sixth-lowest rate of immunization in Northern Health, and the 11th lowest across the province.

