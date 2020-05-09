COVID-19: Want to help non-profit organizations in Vanderhoof?

Here are a list of services that are looking for monetary assistance in the district.

The virus pandemic has not been easy on anyone and non-profit groups in our region providing a lot of essential services in Vanderhoof are calling out for monetary support.

Before the pandemic, fundraising by non-profits in Vanderhoof was usually done in-person but due to social distancing measures, they have moved online to investlocalbc.ca.

Here are some organizations and programs that are looking for some monetary assistance in Vanderhoof.

W.L. McLeod backpack program

The local elementary school’s backpack program has been running quietly behind the scenes for a number of years. They ensure those students who need healthy food are still able to get it, especially when school is out. Call 250-567-2267 to ask for more information, or visit the online website at campaigns.investlocalbc.ca/campaigns/share-the-load/

Neighbour Link – Vanderhoof Food Bank

This non-profit in our district has been helping vulnerable families in a variety of ways and are an essential group in the community. They need assistance to help them keep food on their shelves so that they may help those in need. Call 250-567-9007 for more information.

Vanderhoof Community Gardens (Nechako Valley Food Network)

The local non-profit needs $100 for seeds, $250 for additional tools to meet new protocols being put in place. They need a hand washing station, supplies, soil, etc. Contact the non-profit via their Facebook Page or then visit the Invest Local website.

Vanderhoof Hospice Society

The hospice society in the district has been serving the Nechako Valley area since 1987. Funds collected will go towards covering training costs to keep their 18 volunteers “current” with best practices, “as they look after our loved ones in their final days.” Contact Valerie Pagdin, hospice coordinator for more information at 250-570-9390 or visit their website at vanderhoofhospice.ca

St. John’s Hospital Auxiliary

This organization has many projects in the works and need funding for the changes they are making, especially to senior care facilities. Contact the organization via Facebook at St. John Hospital Auxiliary Society.

Are you a non-profit organization in the community looking for some community support during COVID-19? Write to the Editor at aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com.

Aman Parhar

Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express

aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Vanderhoof Omineca Express